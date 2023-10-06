If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Baker County, Oregon this week, we've got the information below.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Multnomah County
  • Benton County
  • Washington County
  • Polk County
  • Yamhill County
  • Marion County
  • Union County
  • Hood River County
  • Clackamas County

    • Baker County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Wallowa High School at Pine Eagle High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Halfway, OR
    • Conference: 1A Old Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Baker High School at Ontario High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Ontario, OR
    • Conference: 4A Greater Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

