Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baker County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Baker County, Oregon this week, we've got the information below.
Baker County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Wallowa High School at Pine Eagle High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Halfway, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Ontario, OR
- Conference: 4A Greater Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
