If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Baker County, Oregon this week, we've got the information below.

Baker County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Wallowa High School at Pine Eagle High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 6

2:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Halfway, OR

Halfway, OR Conference: 1A Old Oregon

1A Old Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Ontario High School