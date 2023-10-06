Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Clatsop County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Knappa High School at Clatskanie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Clatskanie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaside High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.