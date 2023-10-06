Is there high school football on the docket this week in Columbia County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Yamhill County
  • Clackamas County
  • Union County
  • Marion County
  • Washington County
  • Polk County
  • Multnomah County
  • Benton County
  • Hood River County

    • Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Knappa High School at Clatskanie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Clatskanie, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harrisburg High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Rainier, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vernonia High School at Corbett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Corbett, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seaside High School at Scappoose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Scappoose, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.