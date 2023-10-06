Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Columbia County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Knappa High School at Clatskanie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Clatskanie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrisburg High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernonia High School at Corbett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Corbett, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaside High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
