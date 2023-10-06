Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Coos County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Stayton High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers High School at Glendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Glendale, OR
- Conference: 1A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bandon High School at Illinois Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Cave Junction, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
