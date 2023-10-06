Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Curry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Curry County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Curry County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Brookings-Harbor High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.