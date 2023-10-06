Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Curry County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    Brookings-Harbor High School at South Umpqua High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
    • Conference: 3A Far West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

