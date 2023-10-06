Deschutes County, Oregon has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

    • Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Sisters High School at Creswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Creswell, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Ridgeview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Redmond, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summit High School at Bend Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pleasant Hill High School at La Pine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: La Pine, OR
    • Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Redmond High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Redmond, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

