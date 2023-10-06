Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Deschutes County, Oregon has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Sisters High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Redmond, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: La Pine, OR
- Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Redmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Redmond, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
