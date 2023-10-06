Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Douglas County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Prospect Charter School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camas Valley High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers High School at Glendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Glendale, OR
- Conference: 1A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glide High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookings-Harbor High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
