Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Grant County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Grant County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irrigon JrSr High School at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: John Day, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.