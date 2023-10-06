If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Prospect Charter School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 6

3:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Elkton, OR

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Marshfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Christian High School at Phoenix High School