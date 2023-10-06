If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Prospect Charter School at Elkton Charter School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Elkton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eagle Point High School at Thurston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Springfield, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashland High School at Marshfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Coos Bay, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Christian High School at Phoenix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Phoenix, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

