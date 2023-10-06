Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered below.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Prospect Charter School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Point High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Springfield, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Christian High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
