Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Josephine County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Bandon High School at Illinois Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Cave Junction, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
