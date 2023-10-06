Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Klamath County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Chiloquin High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camas Valley High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
