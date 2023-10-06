If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Klamath County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Benton County
  • Yamhill County
  • Multnomah County
  • Polk County
  • Hood River County
  • Washington County
  • Union County
  • Clackamas County
  • Marion County

    • Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Chiloquin High School at Perrydale High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Amity, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Camas Valley High School at Crosspoint Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Klamath Falls, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mazama High School at Hidden Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Grants Pass, OR
    • Conference: 4A Skyline
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.