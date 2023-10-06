If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Klamath County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Chiloquin High School at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6

5:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Camas Valley High School at Crosspoint Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Hidden Valley High School