Lane County, Oregon has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Sisters High School at Creswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Creswell, OR

Creswell, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist Catholic High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove, OR Conference: 4A Sky Em

4A Sky Em How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Hill High School at La Pine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: La Pine, OR

La Pine, OR Conference: 3A Mountain Valley

3A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Alsea High School at Mohawk High School