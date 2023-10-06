Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane County, Oregon has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Sisters High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Monroe, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist Catholic High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Point High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Springfield, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: La Pine, OR
- Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alsea High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Marcola, OR
- Conference: 1A Mountain West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
