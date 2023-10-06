Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Linn County, Oregon this week.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Junction City High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Junior Senior High School at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Willamina, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrisburg High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Dayton, OR
- Conference: 3A PacWest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
