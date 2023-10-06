Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Linn County, Oregon this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Junction City High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Santiam Junior Senior High School at Willamina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Willamina, OR

Willamina, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrisburg High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Rainier, OR

Rainier, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR Conference: 3A PacWest

3A PacWest How to Stream: Watch Here

West Albany High School at South Albany High School