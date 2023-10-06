High school football competition in Malheur County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Clackamas County
  • Multnomah County
  • Hood River County
  • Washington County
  • Benton County
  • Polk County
  • Yamhill County
  • Marion County
  • Union County

    • Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Umatilla High School at Nyssa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Nyssa, OR
    • Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Baker High School at Ontario High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Ontario, OR
    • Conference: 4A Greater Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.