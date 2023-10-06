Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Malheur County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Umatilla High School at Nyssa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Nyssa, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Ontario, OR
- Conference: 4A Greater Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
