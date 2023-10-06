Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Morrow County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Irrigon JrSr High School at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: John Day, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Heppner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
