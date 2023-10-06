High school football is on the schedule this week in Morrow County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Irrigon JrSr High School at Grant Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: John Day, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverside High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Heppner, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

