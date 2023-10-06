Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sherman County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Sherman County, Oregon this week.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Sherman County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Sherman High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
