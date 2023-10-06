Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tillamook County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Tillamook County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Tillamook County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
St. Helens High School at Tillamook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Tillamook, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
