Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Umatilla County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Umatilla High School at Nyssa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Nyssa, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Stanfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Stanfield, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Rock High School at Lyle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Lyle, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
