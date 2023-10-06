There is high school football competition in Umatilla County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Umatilla High School at Nyssa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Nyssa, OR

Nyssa, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Stanfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Stanfield, OR

Stanfield, OR Conference: 2A Mountain Blue

2A Mountain Blue How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Rock High School at Lyle High School