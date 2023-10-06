Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Wasco County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wasco County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Molalla High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.