Dylan Wu will hit the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi to compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. It's a par-72 that spans 7,461 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Wu at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Wu Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Wu hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -7 278 0 18 1 2 $1.7M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Wu placed 67th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Wu has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Wu finished 67th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Wu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Wu was better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Wu fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Wu recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Wu's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent tournament, Wu's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Wu finished the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Wu had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

