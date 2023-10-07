The No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) take on a fellow MWC foe when they visit the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Fresno State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (24th-best with 36.4 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 17 points allowed per game) this year. Wyoming's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, posting 324.6 total yards per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 84th with 385 total yards allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Fresno State Wyoming 424.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.6 (111th) 282 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (83rd) 122 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (43rd) 302.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (127th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 12 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (38th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 1,464 yards (292.8 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has racked up 311 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught seven passes for 96 yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Malik Sherrod has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 253 yards (50.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 485 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 331 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen Moss has a total of 245 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 575 yards (115 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 55.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 130 yards (26 ypg) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 457 yards, or 91.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Ayir Asante has hauled in 187 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Wyatt Wieland has caught 18 passes and compiled 184 receiving yards (36.8 per game) with one touchdown.

John Michael Gyllenborg's nine grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 92 yards (18.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fresno State or Wyoming gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.