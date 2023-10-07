Garrick Higgo will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Higgo at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Higgo Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Garrick Higgo Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgo has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Higgo has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Higgo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Higgo has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -6 279 0 16 0 0 $1.1M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Higgo finished third on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 194 yards longer than the average course Higgo has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 11th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Higgo shot better than 93% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Higgo failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Higgo recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Higgo's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that most recent outing, Higgo's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Higgo ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Higgo finished without one.

