Oregon State vs. Cal Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Oregon State Beavers and California Golden Bears go head to head at 10:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Beavers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Oregon State vs. Cal Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oregon State (-7.5)
|Over (51.5)
|Oregon State 35, Cal 20
Week 6 Pac-12 Predictions
Oregon State Betting Info (2023)
- The Beavers have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Beavers have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 1-1.
- Two of the Beavers' four games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.
Cal Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Bears based on the moneyline is 29.4%.
- The Golden Bears are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Cal is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Two of the Golden Bears' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Cal this year is 1.4 points higher than this game's over/under.
Beavers vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oregon State
|35.8
|15.6
|34.0
|7.7
|38.5
|27.5
|Cal
|31.0
|26.4
|21.7
|17.3
|45.0
|40.0
