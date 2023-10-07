Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Oregon State Beavers and California Golden Bears go head to head at 10:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Beavers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon State (-7.5) Over (51.5) Oregon State 35, Cal 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Beavers have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Beavers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two of the Beavers' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Bears based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

The Golden Bears are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Cal is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Golden Bears' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Cal this year is 1.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beavers vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 35.8 15.6 34.0 7.7 38.5 27.5 Cal 31.0 26.4 21.7 17.3 45.0 40.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.