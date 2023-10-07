The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (4-1) and the 15th-ranked rushing offense in the country will hit the field against the California Golden Bears (3-2) and the 24th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Beavers are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Oregon State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-9.5) 51.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-9.5) 51.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Oregon State vs. Cal Betting Trends

Oregon State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Beavers have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Cal has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

