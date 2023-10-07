The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (4-1) take college football's fifth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the California Golden Bears (3-2), who have the No. 13 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Beavers are 9.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this game.

Oregon State owns the 32nd-ranked offense this year (35.8 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with only 15.6 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Cal is compiling 31 points per contest (57th-ranked). It ranks 80th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (26.4 points surrendered per game).

Oregon State vs. Cal Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs Cal Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -9.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Oregon State Recent Performance

The Beavers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 424.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-1-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 350.7 total yards per game (80th).

In terms of scoring offense, the Beavers rank 13th-worst with 27.3 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 49th by surrendering 18 points per game over their last three tilts.

Despite sporting the 106th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (236.3 passing yards per game), Oregon State ranks -81-worst in pass defense over that time frame (273 passing yards ceded per game).

Over the Beavers' last three games, they rank 68th in rushing offense (188 rushing yards per game) and 33rd in rushing defense (77.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Oregon State has hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Oregon State has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

Oregon State has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,032 yards (206.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 117 rushing yards on 28 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has 497 rushing yards on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 43 times for 254 yards (50.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 335 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 47.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Velling has a total of 102 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Easton Mascarenas has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 31 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two interceptions so far.

