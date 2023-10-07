Looking at the schools in the Pioneer League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. St. Thomas (MN)

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
  • Last Game: W 20-14 vs Dayton

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Butler
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
  • Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Butler

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
  • Last Game: W 27-17 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Drake

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
  • Last Game: W 16-9 vs Morehead State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Presbyterian

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
  • Last Game: L 27-17 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Stetson
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
  • Last Game: L 16-9 vs Drake

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Dayton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Stetson

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th
  • Last Game: L 34-24 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Presbyterian
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. San Diego

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
  • Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

9. Dayton

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 125th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
  • Last Game: L 20-14 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Morehead State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Overall Rank: 126th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
  • Last Game: W 34-24 vs Stetson

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Columbia
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 0-9
  • Overall Rank: 127th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
  • Last Game: W 16-15 vs Southwest Minnesota State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Drake
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

