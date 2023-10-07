Incarnate Word, Nicholls State, Week 6 Southland Football Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th
- Last Game: W 63-3 vs North American
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
- Last Game: W 21-19 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: L 21-19 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
- Last Game: L 14-13 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: L 19-10 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: L 56-27 vs SFA
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
