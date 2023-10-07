Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes four games involving Pac-12 teams. Keep reading to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Washington State +3.5 against UCLA as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Arizona vs. USC matchup.

Best Week 6 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State +3.5 vs. UCLA

  • Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 13.3 points
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 7
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado -4.5 vs. Arizona State

  • Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado by 18.6 points
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 7
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oregon State -8.5 vs. Cal

  • Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 14.9 points
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 7
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 71.5 - Arizona vs. USC

  • Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
  • Projected Total: 62.9 points
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59.5 - Washington State vs. UCLA

  • Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
  • Projected Total: 51 points
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 7
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Oregon State vs. Cal

  • Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears
  • Projected Total: 54.3 points
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 7
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
USC 5-0 (3-0 Pac-12) 53.6 / 24.2 555.0 / 404.4
Oregon 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 51.6 / 11.8 557.8 / 255.6
Washington 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 46.0 / 18.4 569.4 / 365.0
Washington State 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 45.8 / 25.5 533.5 / 382.8
Oregon State 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 35.8 / 15.6 439.2 / 299.4
Utah 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 19.2 / 11.8 297.6 / 282.6
Cal 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12) 31.0 / 26.4 428.0 / 360.2
Arizona 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12) 27.6 / 19.0 428.8 / 346.2
UCLA 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.0 / 11.0 456.0 / 263.8
Colorado 3-2 (0-2 Pac-12) 34.2 / 36.2 440.0 / 480.2
Stanford 1-4 (0-3 Pac-12) 19.2 / 34.6 343.6 / 445.2
Arizona State 1-4 (0-2 Pac-12) 17.6 / 28.6 332.2 / 348.2

