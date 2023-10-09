Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the Seattle Seahawks are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Seahawks are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (13th-best in league) than their computer ranking (11th-best).
- The Seahawks have experienced the 12th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.
- The Seahawks' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Two Seahawks games (out of four) have hit the over this season.
- The Seahawks have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-1).
- Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank 19th in the NFL with 319.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in total defense (367.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Seahawks are putting up 27.8 points per game offensively this season (sixth in NFL), and they are allowing 22.8 points per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.
Seahawks Impact Players
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has five TDs and has gained 283 yards (70.8 per game).
- In the passing game, Walker has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards.
- In four games, Geno Smith has passed for 846 yards (211.5 per game), with five touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.3%.
- D.K. Metcalf has 18 receptions for 268 yards (67.0 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- Tyler Lockett has 17 receptions for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- On defense, Bobby Wagner has helped lead the way with 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks in four games.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+1400
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|W 37-27
|+75000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|W 24-3
|+30000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+450
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+450
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+650
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
