How to Watch the Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a season opener for both teams, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 10.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league's fourth-best offense.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
- The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.
- They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights scored last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 power-play chances).
- The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
