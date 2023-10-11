Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
The Dalles High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 11
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Jefferson High School - Portland at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Putnam High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gresham High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
