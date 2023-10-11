This week, there's high school football on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

The Dalles High School at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 11

7:00 PM PT on October 11 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Jefferson High School - Portland at Franklin High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 12

6:45 PM PT on October 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 12

6:45 PM PT on October 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Putnam High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gresham High School at Clackamas High School