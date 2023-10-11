Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: FS1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Twins have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 69 (60.5%) of those contests.
  • Minnesota has entered 100 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 59-41 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.
  • Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 778 total runs this season.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
  • The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.
  • This year, Houston has won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).
  • The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander
October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez
October 10 Astros L 9-1 Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier
October 11 Astros - Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 30 @ Diamondbacks W 1-0 Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
October 1 @ Diamondbacks W 8-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
October 7 Twins W 6-4 Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
October 8 Twins L 6-2 Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
October 10 @ Twins W 9-1 Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
October 11 @ Twins - Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.