Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County This Week
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Wasco County, Oregon this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wasco County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
The Dalles High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 11
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
The Dalles High School at Fort Vancouver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Vancouver, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
