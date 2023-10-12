We have 2023 high school football competition in Benton County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Albany High School at Crescent Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvallis High School at Woodburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Woodburn, OR

Woodburn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dayton High School at Santiam Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Philomath High School at Marist Catholic High School