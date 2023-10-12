Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Benton County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Monroe, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvallis High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dayton High School at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Philomath High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
