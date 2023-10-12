Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Clackamas County, Oregon this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Seaside High School at Milwaukie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
  • Location: Milwaukie, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Linn High School at Tigard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Tigard, OR
  • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at Lakeridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
  • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Wilsonville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Wilsonville, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Oswego High School at Tualatin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Tualatin, OR
  • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Hood River Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Hood River, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Putnam High School at Centennial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Gresham, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gresham High School at Clackamas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Clackamas, OR
  • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colton High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
  • Location: Mill City, OR
  • Conference: 2A Tri-River
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.