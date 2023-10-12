Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Clackamas County, Oregon this week.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Seaside High School at Milwaukie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Linn High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southridge High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Oswego High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Putnam High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gresham High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colton High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Mill City, OR
- Conference: 2A Tri-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
