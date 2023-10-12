Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Clackamas County, Oregon this week.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Seaside High School at Milwaukie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Linn High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Oswego High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Hood River Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Hood River, OR

Hood River, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Putnam High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gresham High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Clackamas, OR

Clackamas, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Colton High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School