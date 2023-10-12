Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Clatsop County, Oregon this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Seaside High School at Milwaukie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernonia High School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Conference: 2A Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.