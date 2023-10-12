Columbia County, Oregon has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rainier Jr/Sr High School at North Marion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Aurora, OR

Aurora, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nestucca High School at Clatskanie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Clatskanie, OR

Clatskanie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernonia High School at Knappa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Astoria, OR

Astoria, OR Conference: 2A Northwest

2A Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Helens High School at Scappoose High School