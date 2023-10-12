Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Columbia County, Oregon has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rainier Jr/Sr High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nestucca High School at Clatskanie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Clatskanie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernonia High School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Conference: 2A Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Helens High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
