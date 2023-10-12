The Seattle Kraken (0-1) are slight favorites when they visit the Nashville Predators (0-1) on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have -105 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Kraken vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Kraken vs. Predators Betting Trends

The Kraken will play as a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Predators fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Seattle has not played a game this season shorter than -115 moneyline odds.

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

