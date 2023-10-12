Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Linn County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lebanon High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Independence, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Scio High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Newport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Home High School at Ashland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Ashland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colton High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Mill City, OR
- Conference: 2A Tri-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
