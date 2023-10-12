If you live in Linn County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lebanon High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Independence, OR

Independence, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas High School at South Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

West Albany High School at Crescent Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Scio High School at Newport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Newport, OR

Newport, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweet Home High School at Ashland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Ashland, OR

Ashland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Colton High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School