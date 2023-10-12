High school football is happening this week in Marion County, Oregon, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

McKay High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Rainier Jr/Sr High School at North Marion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Aurora, OR

Aurora, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamina High School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvallis High School at Woodburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Woodburn, OR

Woodburn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sprague High School at North Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Grove High School at Stayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Salem Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 13

7:15 PM PT on October 13 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR Conference: 6A Mountain Valley

6A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseburg High School at South Salem High School