Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Marion County, Oregon, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McKay High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Silverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rainier Jr/Sr High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamina High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvallis High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sprague High School at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Grove High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Salem Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseburg High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
