Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Morrow County, Oregon this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Boardman, OR

Boardman, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Stanfield High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Heppner, OR

Heppner, OR Conference: 2A Mountain Blue

2A Mountain Blue How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Irrigon JrSr High School