Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Polk County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lebanon High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Independence, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
