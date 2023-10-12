In Washington County, Oregon, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

McMinnville High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Newberg High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Sherwood, OR

Sherwood, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sheridan High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on October 13

6:50 PM PT on October 13 Location: Gaston, OR

Gaston, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Linn High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Florence, OR

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Oswego High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedy High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Liberty High School