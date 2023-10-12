Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Washington County, Oregon, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McMinnville High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newberg High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sheridan High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Linn High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southridge High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Oswego High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedy High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
