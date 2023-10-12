There is high school football competition in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

McMinnville High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Newberg High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Sherwood, OR

Sherwood, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamina High School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12

7:00 PM PT on October 12 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sheridan High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on October 13

6:50 PM PT on October 13 Location: Gaston, OR

Gaston, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Warrenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Warrenton, OR

Warrenton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at Santiam Christian High School