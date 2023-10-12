Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McMinnville High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newberg High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamina High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sheridan High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
