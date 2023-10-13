Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baker County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Baker County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Baker County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Baker High School at Madras High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Madras, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
