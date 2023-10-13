Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Coos County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Riddle High School at Powers High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Powers, OR
- Conference: 1A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
