High school football is on the schedule this week in Coos County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Riddle High School at Powers High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13

3:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Powers, OR

Powers, OR Conference: 1A Skyline

1A Skyline How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 13

5:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Myrtle Point, OR

Myrtle Point, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hidden Valley High School at North Bend High School