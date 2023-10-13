We have 2023 high school football action in Curry County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    • Curry County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Gold Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Gold Beach, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rogue River High School at Gold Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Gold Beach, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary's High School at Brookings-Harbor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Brookings, OR
    • Conference: 3A Far West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

