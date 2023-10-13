Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Deschutes County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Bend Sr High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmira High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Redmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Redmond, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.