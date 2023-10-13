There is high school football competition in Deschutes County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Bend Sr High School at Caldera High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmira High School at La Pine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: La Pine, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summit High School at Redmond High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Redmond, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgeview High School at Mountain View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

