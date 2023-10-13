If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Douglas County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Riddle High School at Powers High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13

3:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Powers, OR

Powers, OR Conference: 1A Skyline

1A Skyline How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lake High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13

3:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Elkton, OR

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Camas Valley High School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13

6:40 PM PT on October 13 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedsport Community Charter School at Glide High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Glide, OR

Glide, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Phoenix High School at Sutherlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley High School at North Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Drain, OR

Drain, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseburg High School at South Salem High School