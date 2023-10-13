Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Douglas County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Riddle High School at Powers High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Powers, OR
- Conference: 1A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lake High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camas Valley High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsport Community Charter School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Glide, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phoenix High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseburg High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
