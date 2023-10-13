If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Douglas County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Marion County
  • Multnomah County
  • Linn County
  • Polk County
  • Washington County
  • Morrow County
  • Clatsop County
  • Columbia County
  • Clackamas County
  • Wasco County

    • Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Riddle High School at Powers High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Powers, OR
    • Conference: 1A Skyline
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Lake High School at Elkton Charter School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Elkton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Camas Valley High School at Mohawk High School

    • Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Marcola, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reedsport Community Charter School at Glide High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Glide, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Phoenix High School at Sutherlin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Sutherlin, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Illinois Valley High School at North Douglas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Drain, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roseburg High School at South Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.