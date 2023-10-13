Is there high school football on the docket this week in Harney County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Crane Union High School at Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Cove, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

